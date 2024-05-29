Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CAE (CAE) Q4 Earnings

CAE (CAE - Free Report) reported $835.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.1%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $863.18 million, representing a surprise of -3.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -64.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CAE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - SEU: 279 compared to the 278 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries: 17 versus 21 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate: 78% compared to the 79% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network: 343 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 340.
View all Key Company Metrics for CAE here>>>

Shares of CAE have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

