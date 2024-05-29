Back to top

Heico (HEI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Heico Corporation (HEI - Free Report) reported $955.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.9%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $943.55 million, representing a surprise of +1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heico performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG): $319.32 million versus $346.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG): $647.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $601.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +65%.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Intersegment: -$11.16 million compared to the -$8.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82.3% year over year.
  • Operating income- Flight Support Group: $148.88 million compared to the $130.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Other, primarily corporate: -$14.99 million versus -$16.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group: $75.26 million versus $75.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Heico have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

