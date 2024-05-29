We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nucor (NUE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Nucor (NUE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $168.39, indicating a -1.68% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.59%.
Shares of the steel company witnessed a loss of 2.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nucor in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $3.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.13%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.16 billion, showing a 14.31% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.57 per share and revenue of $31.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.17% and -8.71%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nucor. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.59% upward. Nucor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Nucor is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.84.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 232, this industry ranks in the bottom 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.