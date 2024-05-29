We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Whirlpool (WHR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $86.76, indicating a +0.28% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.59%.
The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances's stock has dropped by 10.71% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.33, signifying a 44.66% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.88 billion, reflecting a 18.97% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.37 per share and a revenue of $16.8 billion, representing changes of -23.45% and -13.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.16% lower. Whirlpool currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Whirlpool has a Forward P/E ratio of 7 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.93, which means Whirlpool is trading at a discount to the group.
The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.