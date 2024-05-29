Back to top

Chewy (CHWY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) reported $2.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +47.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chewy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Customers: 19,988 compared to the 20,021 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net sales per active customer: $562 versus $559.49 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Consumables: $2.05 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Other: $526.09 million compared to the $502.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Hardgoods: $304.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $309.50 million.
Shares of Chewy have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

