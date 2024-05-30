We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dow Inc. (DOW) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $57, demonstrating a -1.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.74% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.
The materials science's shares have seen an increase of 2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.75, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11 billion, reflecting a 3.67% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $43.59 billion, indicating changes of +36.16% and -2.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dow Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.69% decrease. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Dow Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.64, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Chemical - Diversified industry stood at 1.04 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
