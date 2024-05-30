Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 30, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article

  • Box Inc.’s ((BOX - Free Report) ) shares climbed 8.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.

  • Shares of CAVA Group Inc. ((CAVA - Free Report) ) surged 7% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.12, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s ((ANF - Free Report) ) shares soared 24.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.14, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.

  • Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. ((DKS - Free Report) ) jumped 15.9% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.30, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94.  


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) - free report >>

Box, Inc. (BOX) - free report >>

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) - free report >>

Published in

internet restaurants retail