Company News for May 30, 2024
Box Inc.’s ((BOX - Free Report) ) shares climbed 8.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.
Shares of CAVA Group Inc. ((CAVA - Free Report) ) surged 7% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.12, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s ((ANF - Free Report) ) shares soared 24.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.14, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.
Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. ((DKS - Free Report) ) jumped 15.9% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.30, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94.