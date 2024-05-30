Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Palomar (PLMR) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

Palomar (PLMR - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PLMR broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for PLMR

PLMR has rallied 6.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests PLMR could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PLMR's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 6 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on PLMR for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today