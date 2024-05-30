Stryker (SYK) to Launch Gamma4 Hip Fracture System in Europe

Stryker Corporation ( SYK Quick Quote SYK - Free Report) announced that it would launch its Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System on a live broadcast event in Germany on Jun 4, 2024.
The company has completed more than 35 surgeries successfully using the Gamma 4 hip Fracture Nailing System across France, Italy, the U.K. and Switzerland as initial use cases. SYK will provide key insights and case discussions during the launch event.
Per the Swiss surgeons who performed the surgeries, Gamma4 provides several essential elements to improve surgical outcomes and enables a customized approach to each patient's distinct anatomy. The straightforward instrumentation of the system simplifies processes and minimizes the number of surgical steps needed. The surgeons observed that the instruments were of good overall quality and that the implant fit was accurate.
Price Performance
For the past six months, SYK shares have rallied 15.4% compared with the
industry’s rise of 7.3%. The S&P 500 has grown 16.5% in the same time frame.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In March 2023, Stryker announced the release of the Gamma4 Hip Fracture nailing System in most of its European markets. The device received the CE certification in November 2023.
The Gamma4 System has been approved for the treatment of fractures in the intracapsular, trochanteric, subtrochanteric and shaft regions of the femur (including osteoporotic and osteopenic bone), and it has already been utilized in above 25,000 patients in North America and Japan. Its nail design is informed by Stryker's SOMA database, which includes more than 37,000 3D bone models generated from CT scans.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by
Market Research Future, the global orthopedic trauma devices market was worth $5.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $10.7 billion by 2032, seeing a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors like a growing elderly population, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and musculoskeletal diseases, and the increasing incidence of sports and traumatic injuries are expected to drive the market. Notable Developments
In May 2024, Stryker announced the successful completion of the first European surgeries using the Infinity Total Ankle System with Adaptis and Everlast technology. Infinity with Adaptis builds on the legacy of the original Infinity Total Ankle, with a decade of clinical use.
In February, Stryker announced the successful completion of the first shoulder arthroplasty surgeries using Blueprint Mixed Reality (MR) Guidance in Europe. The Blueprint MR Guidance System allows surgeons and their instruments to be guided by 3D images and guidance widgets, which can be displayed on the patient and in the surgeon’s line of sight without disrupting normal workflow.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
SYK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are
Align Technology, Inc. ( ALGN Quick Quote ALGN - Free Report) , Ecolab ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) and Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) .
Align Technology, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1%. Revenues of $997.4 million outpaced the consensus mark by 2.6%.
Align Technology has a long-term estimated growth rate of 6.9%. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.9%.
Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.7%.
Ecolab’s shares have rallied 33.8% against the
industry’s 9.3% decline in the past year.
Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 56 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $3.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.
