Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ulta (ULTA) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended April 2024, Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.73 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.47, compared to $6.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.19, the EPS surprise was +4.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales - YoY change: 1.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.9%.
  • Total stores open at end of the quarter: 1,395 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,398.
  • Total gross square feet at end of the quarter: 14,614.76 Msq ft versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 14,631.3 Msq ft.
  • Number of stores opened during the quarter: 12 compared to the 14 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total stores open at beginning of the quarter: 1,385 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,381.
  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Services: 4% versus 4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance and bath: 10% versus 13.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare products and styling tools: 19% compared to the 18.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics: 42% compared to the 42% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Accessories and other: 2% versus 2.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ulta have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

