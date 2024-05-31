We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ulta (ULTA) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended April 2024, Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.73 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.47, compared to $6.88 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.19, the EPS surprise was +4.52%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ulta here>>>
- Comparable sales - YoY change: 1.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.9%.
- Total stores open at end of the quarter: 1,395 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,398.
- Total gross square feet at end of the quarter: 14,614.76 Msq ft versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 14,631.3 Msq ft.
- Number of stores opened during the quarter: 12 compared to the 14 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total stores open at beginning of the quarter: 1,385 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,381.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Services: 4% versus 4% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance and bath: 10% versus 13.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare products and styling tools: 19% compared to the 18.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics: 42% compared to the 42% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Accessories and other: 2% versus 2.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ulta have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.