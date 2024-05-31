Back to top

Marvell (MRVL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +4.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marvell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue by end market- Data center: $816.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $781.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +87.3%.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure: $71.80 million compared to the $84.84 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -75.2% year over year.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial: $77.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $80.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Consumer: $42 million versus $43.10 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -70.4% change.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking: $153.10 million compared to the $159.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -58% year over year.
Shares of Marvell have returned +18.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

