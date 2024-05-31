Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Costco (COST) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Costco (COST - Free Report) reported $58.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. EPS of $3.78 for the same period compares to $3.43 a year ago.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise