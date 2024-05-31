Back to top

Dell Technologies (DELL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2024, Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.24 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the EPS surprise was +1.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dell Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group: $11.97 billion versus $11.69 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $9.23 billion versus $9.10 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.5% change.
  • Net Revenue- Other businesses: $1.05 billion versus $913.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.9% change.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer: $1.81 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage: $3.76 billion compared to the $3.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial: $10.15 billion compared to the $9.71 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking: $5.47 billion versus $5.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.5% change.
  • Operating Income- Client Solutions Group: $732 million versus $700.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $736 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1 billion.
Shares of Dell Technologies have returned +50.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

