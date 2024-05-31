We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Luxfer (LXFR) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
Luxfer (LXFR - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LXFR broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.
Shares of LXFR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that LXFR could be poised for a continued surge.
Once investors consider LXFR's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Investors may want to watch LXFR for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.