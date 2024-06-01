We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) reached $15.15, with a -0.72% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.
Shares of the gas and oil production company have appreciated by 15.52% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $957.6 million, indicating changes of +51.7% and +10.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.77% upward. Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.33.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.