Compared to Estimates, MongoDB (MDB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2024, MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) reported revenue of $450.56 million, up 22.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $438.44 million, representing a surprise of +2.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MongoDB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • MongoDB Atlas customers: 47,700 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 48,063.
  • Revenue- Services: $13.67 million versus $13.89 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $436.90 million versus $426.29 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.2% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription - MongoDB Atlas-related: $313.86 million compared to the $312.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription - Other subscription: $123.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $116.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
Shares of MongoDB have returned -14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

