See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Putnam Small Cap Value R (PSCRX) - free report >>
JPMorgan Large Cap Value R6 (JLVMX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Putnam Small Cap Value R (PSCRX) - free report >>
JPMorgan Large Cap Value R6 (JLVMX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Fund K (FFDKX - Free Report) . FFDKX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.37%, management fee of 0.32%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.32%.
JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund R6 (JLVMX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JLVMX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.65% over the last five years, JLVMX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Putnam Small Cap Value R (PSCRX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. PSCRX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 8.75%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.