Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Ciena (CIEN) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Ciena (
CIEN Quick Quote CIEN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, reflecting a decline of 79.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $896.62 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.8%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ciena metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total Networking Platforms' reaching $690.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total Global Services' will reach $114.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.3% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services' at $16.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Optical Networking' of $592.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Software and Services- Total (Platform+Blue Planet Automation)' stands at $98.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Platform Software and Services' will reach $77.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $172.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.5% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Products' will likely reach $723.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.7% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Global Services- Installation and Deployment' to reach $36.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Global Services- Maintenance Support and Training' to come in at $68.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Global Services- Consulting and Network Design' should come in at $12.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.8% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Products' should arrive at $298.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $393.45 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ciena here>>> Over the past month, Ciena shares have recorded returns of +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CIEN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Ciena (CIEN) Q2 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Ciena (CIEN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, reflecting a decline of 79.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $896.62 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.8%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ciena metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total Networking Platforms' reaching $690.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total Global Services' will reach $114.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.3% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services' at $16.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Optical Networking' of $592.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Software and Services- Total (Platform+Blue Planet Automation)' stands at $98.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Platform Software and Services' will reach $77.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $172.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.5% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Products' will likely reach $723.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.7% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Global Services- Installation and Deployment' to reach $36.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Global Services- Maintenance Support and Training' to come in at $68.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Global Services- Consulting and Network Design' should come in at $12.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.8% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Products' should arrive at $298.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $393.45 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ciena here>>>
Over the past month, Ciena shares have recorded returns of +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CIEN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>