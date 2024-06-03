We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Snap-On (SNA) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Snap-On in Focus
Headquartered in Kenosha, Snap-On (SNA - Free Report) is a Consumer Discretionary stock that has seen a price change of -5.53% so far this year. The tool and diagnostic equipment maker is paying out a dividend of $1.86 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.73% compared to the Tools - Handheld industry's yield of 1.03% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $7.44 is up 10.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, Snap-On has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 14.82%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Snap-On's current payout ratio is 39%, meaning it paid out 39% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for SNA for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $19.21 per share, with earnings expected to increase 2.40% from the year ago period.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, SNA is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).