International Markets and HP (HPQ): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of
HP's ( HPQ Quick Quote HPQ - Free Report) international operations for the quarter ending April 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this personal computer and printer maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.
In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.
International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.
Upon examining HPQ's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.
The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $12.8 billion, declining 0.9% year over year. Now, let's delve into HPQ's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.
Trends in HPQ's Revenue from International Markets
During the quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $4.37 billion in revenue, making up 34.2% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion, this meant a surprise of +0.12%. Looking back, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $4.67 billion, or 35.4%, in the previous quarter, and $4.39 billion, or 34%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
Of the total revenue, $2.84 billion came from Asia-Pacific and Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 22.2%. This represented a surprise of -5.31% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $3 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $3.11 billion, or 23.6%, and $3.07 billion, or 23.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.
Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets
It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that HP will post revenues of $13.22 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific and Japan to this revenue are 35.2% and 24.2%, translating into $4.66 billion and $3.19 billion, respectively.
For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $53.59 billion, which is a reduction of 0.3% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa will contribute 34.8% ($18.64 billion) and Asia-Pacific and Japan 23.9% ($12.78 billion) to the total revenue.
In Conclusion
Relying on international markets for revenues, HP faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.
In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.
We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.
The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through
external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.
HP, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> Examining the Latest Trends in HP's Stock Value
The stock has increased by 29.5% over the past month compared to the 5.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes HP, has increased 7.6% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 18.7% relative to the S&P 500's 4.2% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 5.7% increase.
Image: Bigstock
International Markets and HP (HPQ): A Deep Dive for Investors
Have you evaluated the performance of HP's (HPQ - Free Report) international operations for the quarter ending April 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this personal computer and printer maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.
In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.
International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.
Upon examining HPQ's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.
The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $12.8 billion, declining 0.9% year over year. Now, let's delve into HPQ's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.
Trends in HPQ's Revenue from International Markets
During the quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $4.37 billion in revenue, making up 34.2% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion, this meant a surprise of +0.12%. Looking back, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $4.67 billion, or 35.4%, in the previous quarter, and $4.39 billion, or 34%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
Of the total revenue, $2.84 billion came from Asia-Pacific and Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 22.2%. This represented a surprise of -5.31% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $3 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $3.11 billion, or 23.6%, and $3.07 billion, or 23.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.
Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets
It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that HP will post revenues of $13.22 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific and Japan to this revenue are 35.2% and 24.2%, translating into $4.66 billion and $3.19 billion, respectively.
For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $53.59 billion, which is a reduction of 0.3% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa will contribute 34.8% ($18.64 billion) and Asia-Pacific and Japan 23.9% ($12.78 billion) to the total revenue.
In Conclusion
Relying on international markets for revenues, HP faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.
In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.
We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.
The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.
HP, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Examining the Latest Trends in HP's Stock Value
The stock has increased by 29.5% over the past month compared to the 5.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes HP, has increased 7.6% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 18.7% relative to the S&P 500's 4.2% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 5.7% increase.