Costamare (CMRE) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The most recent trading session ended with Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) standing at $16.20, reflecting a +1.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 28.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.06%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Costamare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.77, marking a 37.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $368.67 million, indicating a 0.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.08 per share and a revenue of $1.6 billion, signifying shifts of +48.79% and +6.07%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Costamare. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.23% higher. Costamare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Costamare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.56 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.