Image: Bigstock
Hershey (HSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hershey (HSY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $196.42, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 0.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.06%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hershey in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.46, signifying a 27.36% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.34 billion, down 6.18% from the year-ago period.
HSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.60 per share and revenue of $11.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.1% and +2.47%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hershey. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% upward. Hershey currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Hershey is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.6. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.84.
Meanwhile, HSY's PEG ratio is currently 4.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. HSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.