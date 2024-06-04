We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) closed at $30.82, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 39.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.12, marking a 40% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $180.2 million, showing a 18.14% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
SG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $672.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.74% and +15.08%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.75% lower. At present, Sweetgreen, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.