Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
AQR Global Equity Fund I (AQGIX - Free Report) : 0.8% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. AQGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. AQGIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.72%.
MFS Union Standard Equity Fund I (MUSEX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. MUSEX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 13.98%, expense ratio of 0.49% and management fee of 0.4%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Vanguard US Growth Admiral (VWUAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VWUAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. VWUAX has an expense ratio of 0.2%, management fee of 0.19%, and annual returns of 12.91% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.