Compared to Estimates, Donaldson (DCI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Donaldson (DCI - Free Report) reported $927.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $919.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +9.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Donaldson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Industrial products: $269.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $272.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions: $585.20 million versus $568.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Life Sciences segment: $73.60 million versus $76.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions: $228.60 million compared to the $235.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense: $40.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.72 million.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road: $104.20 million compared to the $98.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road: $35.70 million versus $36.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket: $445.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $434.46 million.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment: $107.90 million versus $98.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and unallocated: -$14.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$9.55 million.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Life Sciences: $0.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.36 million.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products: $50.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.88 million.
Shares of Donaldson have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

