Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for June 4, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) shares rose 4.9% after CEO Jensen Huang announced that the company’s next-generation AI chip platform, branded as Rubin, will be released in 2026.
  • Shares of Merck (MRK - Free Report) increased 2.3% after the company and its partner, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) , announced encouraging results from a trial of two of their drugs for the treatment of melanoma.
  • Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT - Free Report) shares jumped 5.7% after the company announced an increase in subscription prices in the United States.
  • Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL - Free Report) shares surged 14.6% after Waste Management (WM - Free Report) announced that it would acquire the medical-waste disposal firm for $62 per share in cash, including $1.4 billion of Stericycle’s net debt, in a $5.8 billion deal.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) - free report >>

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) - free report >>

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) - free report >>

Spotify Technology (SPOT) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers medical