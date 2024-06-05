Tractor Supply Company ( TSCO Quick Quote TSCO - Free Report) has reached a blossoming milestone with the grand opening of its 500th Garden Center in Lowell, IN. This marks a surge in gardening popularity and highlights the company’s commitment to rural lifestyles. Just four years ago, in July 2020, Tractor Supply planted the first seed of its Garden Center initiative in Rome, GA. Since then, the program has blossomed remarkably. The company's footprint now spans across 41 states, boasting a network of 500 dedicated Garden Centers. This impressive growth doesn't stop here, Tractor Supply sets its sights even higher, aiming to add over 100 more Garden Centers by the end of 2024. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Project Fusion Is Cultivating More Space for Growth
Tractor Supply (TSCO) Blooms With 500th Garden Center Opening
Tractor Supply Company (TSCO - Free Report) has reached a blossoming milestone with the grand opening of its 500th Garden Center in Lowell, IN. This marks a surge in gardening popularity and highlights the company’s commitment to rural lifestyles.
Just four years ago, in July 2020, Tractor Supply planted the first seed of its Garden Center initiative in Rome, GA. Since then, the program has blossomed remarkably. The company's footprint now spans across 41 states, boasting a network of 500 dedicated Garden Centers. This impressive growth doesn't stop here, Tractor Supply sets its sights even higher, aiming to add over 100 more Garden Centers by the end of 2024.
Project Fusion Is Cultivating More Space for Growth
TSCO’s Project Fusion initiative plays a key role in its growth. The initiative incorporates dedicated Garden Centers into both new and existing stores. Each Garden Center boasts an additional 3,000 to 4,000 square feet of retail space, specifically focused on live goods such as fruit trees, herbs, vegetables and seasonal plants.
Seth Estep, Chief Merchandising Officer at Tractor Supply, highlights the customer demand that has fueled this expansion. Customers have expressed a strong desire for a wider range of lawn and garden products. The jump in gardening interest witnessed during the pandemic continues to blossom and the company is committed to supporting its customers' green thumbs through its expanded Garden Centers.
Diverse Product Selection at Garden Centers
Beyond the focus on live goods, Tractor Supply's Garden Centers offer a diverse selection of products. National brands like Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Vegetables are available alongside seasonal decor and outdoor living products. This ensures that while Garden Centers provide a broader selection, all TSCO stores carry the essentials needed to start and maintain a garden.
The popularity of gardening is undeniable among its customer base. Nearly three-quarters of the company’s customers plan to grow or maintain a garden this year, with vegetables and flowers being the most commonly planted items. This hobby is also attracting new enthusiasts, with a noteworthy 20% of customers having started gardening within the last five years.
It has been gaining from consistent market share expansion and positive customer trends. The company is focused on integrating its physical and digital operations to offer consumers a seamless shopping experience. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 29.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 13% growth.
