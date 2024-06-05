Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Procedure Recovery Aids Amid Macro Woes

Zimmer Biomet ( ZBH Quick Quote ZBH - Free Report) is witnessing volume improvement within Knee and Hip businesses. However, macroeconomic issues impede growth. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.
Zimmer Biomet has witnessed a rebound in its business in the past few quarters despite macroeconomic challenges. According to the company, procedure recovery continues, aided by no meaningful impact from staffing challenges. Accordingly, the company is enjoying a tailwind from increased provider capacity, resulting in backlog pull-through in the recent quarters.
Despite a sizable day rate headwind and difficult year-over-year comps in the first quarter, U.S. sales rose 3.7% year over year. Since the beginning of 2024, procedure volume has been very strong in both Knees and Hips, banking on an improved market scenario. International sales grew 5.4% year over year at a constant exchange rate. All regions benefited primarily from continued growth in the Knee category as well as strong commercial execution and new product uptake.
Global Knees growth was driven by the strong execution of the company’s four-pillar strategy, backed by a solid Persona portfolio and benefits of the ROSA robotics platform. Within Hips, where it lost market share in the last two years, the company expects to accelerate performance in 2024 with the addition of multiple new product offerings, one being the Z1 hip stem in the direct anterior hip category, which recently received an FDA nod.
Further, sales growth in the S.E.T. category ( with double-digit growth in the areas of CMFT, upper extremities and sports), together with strong capital sales, improved the overall performance. In 2024 and beyond, Zimmer Biomet expects the S.E.T. business to continue to grow in mid-single-digits or above, banking on new innovations and product launches. Going by our model, S.E.T. business revenues are likely to witness a CAGR of 5.1% through 2026. The company’s Hips business is expected to witness a 4.8% CAGR in the forecast period.
On the flip side, the ongoing industry-wide trend of staffing shortages and supply chain-related hazards is denting growth for Zimmer Biomet. Deteriorating international trade and geopolitical complications have resulted in a tough situation related to raw material and labor costs as well as freight charges. Added to this, the rise in central bank policy rates to fight inflation, along with the gradual withdrawal of fiscal policies amid high debt, continues to dent economic growth, impacting the overall market situation for Zimmer Biomet.
Rising interest rates have put the dental treatment space (which is highly elective) in a tight spot. Within the Hip category, headwinds in Russia are disproportionately impacting the outside U.S. business. Further, within the S.E.T. category, Zimmer Biomet is facing challenges in the form of reimbursement headwinds, particularly in the Restorative Therapies business. In addition, the company also noted experiencing acute supply challenges within Sports and Trauma. All these are creating significant pressure on the company’s revenues and operating profit.
During the first quarter, the company incurred a 2.2% increase in the cost of products sold (excluding intangible asset amortization) and a 2.8% rise in selling, general and administrative expenses. Our model shows a 3.4% year-over-year increase in the company's GAAP cost of products sold for 2024. SG&A expenses on a reported basis are expected to rise 5% in the same time frame.
Image: Bigstock
