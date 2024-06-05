Bristol Myers (BMY) Reports Positive Data on Breyanzi, Opdivo

Bristol Myers Squibb ( BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) announced data from three studies evaluating CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy Breyanzi (liso-cel) at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
These data include long-term data with three-year follow-up from the late-stage TRANSFORM study of Breyanzi as a second-line treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). These also include results from a subgroup analysis evaluating the efficacy and safety of Breyanzi by a number of prior lines of therapy in the mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) cohort of the TRANSCEND NHL 001 trial, and those from a subgroup analysis assessing the efficacy and safety of Breyanzi based on the use of bridging therapy in the TRANSCEND FL trial in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).
The three-year follow-up (at a median follow-up of 33.9 months) results from the TRANSFORM study showed sustained significant clinical benefit with continued improvements in the primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS) with Breyanzi compared to standard of care (SoC) in LBCL patients. Clinical benefit was also observed in the secondary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS), overall responses and duration of response (DOR) compared to SoC. The outcomes were consistent with the primary analysis results.
The MCL cohort of TRANSCEND NHL 001 enrolled adults with relapsed or refractory disease after two or more prior lines of therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. Results from a subgroup analysis from this cohort showed that Breyanzi demonstrated consistent clinical benefit, regardless of the number of prior lines of therapy. Breyanzi showed similar efficacy across most subgroups based on overall responses, complete responses (CR), median DOR, PFS and overall survival, including heavily-pretreated patients. The data supports the use of Breyanzi in earlier lines of treatment.
Data from bridging therapy subgroup analysis of TRANSCEND FL show consistent efficacy with high response rates and a consistent safety profile, regardless of receiving prior bridging therapy. The data supports Breyanzi’s differentiated profile in relapsed or refractory FL.
Last week, Breyanzi was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for adult patients with relapsed or refractory FL, who have received two or more prior lines of systemic therapy. The FDA also granted Breyanzi approval for patients with relapsed or refractory MCL, who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy, including a BTK inhibitor, expanding its use to include four distinct types of B-cell lymphomas.
This FDA approval marks the fourth distinct subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma for which Breyanzi is approved.The new encouraging data at ASCO, which showed improved outcomes and consistent safety profile Breyanzi provides for diverse types of lymphoma patients, reinforced its potential and impressed investors.
BMY also announced positive results from three updated analyses from the CheckMate -77T, CheckMate -816, and CheckMate -9LA studies supporting Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo-based combinations in early-stage and advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at ASCO.
The late-breaking exploratory analysis of the CheckMate -77T study of perioperative Opdivo shows improved EFS and pathologic CR in stage III resectable NSCLC patients regardless of nodal status.
Four-year follow-up data from the CheckMate -816 study reinforced treatment with neoadjuvant Opdivo, in combination with chemotherapy in patients with resectable NSCLC. Five-year follow-up data from the CheckMate -9LA study showed that Opdivo, plus Yervoy and chemotherapy, improves survival in patients with previously untreated metastatic NSCLC versus chemotherapy alone.
The company’s shares have lost 18.7% year to date compared with the
Opdivo is one of the top drugs for BMY. Last week, the European Commission approved Opdivo in combination with a chemotherapy combination, cisplatin and gemcitabine, as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.
Approval of new drugs and label expansion of the existing ones are imperative for BMY as it looks to expand its portfolio. One of the top drugs, Revlimid, is already facing generic competition, and Eliquis, too, is likely to face challenges later.
Hence, BMY is banking on Opdivo and newer drugs like Reblozyl and Opdualag to drive growth in the future.
The recent acquisitions of Mirati Therapeutics, Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. and RayzeBio should also aid the company’s efforts to expand its portfolio.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Bristol Myers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are
Krystal Biotech, Inc. ( KRYS Quick Quote KRYS - Free Report) , ALX Oncology Holdings ( ALXO Quick Quote ALXO - Free Report) and Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NERV Quick Quote NERV - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRYS’ earnings per share has increased 24 cents to $2.06. KRYS beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average negative surprise of 21.46%. Shares of Krystal Biotech have surged 33.3% year to date.
In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALX Oncology’s 2024 loss per share has narrowed from $3.33 to $2.89. During the same period, the consensus estimate for 2025 loss per share has narrowed from $2.85 to $2.73.
ALX Oncology beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average negative surprise of 8.83%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $3.57 to $1.89. Loss per share estimate for 2025 has narrowed from $4.54 to $3.60. Year to date, shares of NERV have lost 52.8%.
NERV’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other three, the average negative surprise being 54.43%.
Bristol Myers (BMY) Reports Positive Data on Breyanzi, Opdivo
