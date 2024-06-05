We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ares Capital (ARCC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) closed at $21.57 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.
Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had gained 3.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ares Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.58, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $714.27 million, up 12.66% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.34 per share and a revenue of $2.87 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.27% and +9.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ares Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ares Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Ares Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.35.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.