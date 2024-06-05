Waste Management (WM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Waste Management (
WM Quick Quote WM - Free Report) ending at $203.63, denoting a +1.16% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had lost 4.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Waste Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.80, marking a 19.21% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.41 billion, indicating a 5.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.30 per share and a revenue of $21.55 billion, representing changes of +17.93% and +5.49%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher. Currently, Waste Management is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Waste Management is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.57. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.22.
Meanwhile, WM's PEG ratio is currently 2.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Waste Removal Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
