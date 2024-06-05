Back to top

Compared to Estimates, PVH (PVH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

PVH (PVH - Free Report) reported $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.6%. EPS of $2.45 for the same period compares to $2.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion, representing a surprise of +1.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PVH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America: $296.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $285.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Revenue- Calvin Klein North America: $285.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $272.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Revenue- Calvin Klein International: $601.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $558.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International: $716.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $732.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%.
  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger: $1.01 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.
  • Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale: $51.80 million versus $83.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -64.5% change.
  • Revenue- Total Calvin Klein: $886.80 million versus $830.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.
  • Revenue- Royalty revenue: $81.20 million versus $80.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.
  • Revenue- Advertising and other revenue: $20.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
  • Revenue- Net sales: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.
Shares of PVH have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

