Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2024, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) reported revenue of $508.82 million, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $505.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +12.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ollie's Bargain Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales change: 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • Number of stores - End of period: 516 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 517.
  • Number of new stores: 4 compared to the 6 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores open at the beginning of period: 512 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 512.
  • Average Net Sales per Store: $0.99 million compared to the $0.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise