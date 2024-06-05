Back to top

REV Group (REVG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

REV Group (REVG - Free Report) reported $616.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.4%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $603.17 million, representing a surprise of +2.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +39.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how REV Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Recreation Vehicles: $179.70 million compared to the $186.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Vehicles: $437.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $417.05 million.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Other: -$0.20 million compared to the -$0.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Recreation Vehicles: $12.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.60 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Vehicles: $33.80 million compared to the $26.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate & Other: -$8.40 million compared to the -$7.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of REV Group have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

