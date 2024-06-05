We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ADP Payrolls Depict Cooling Labor Market
Wednesday, June 5th, 2024
Jobs Week continues this morning with private-sector payroll data. Automatic Data Processing (ADP - Free Report) numbers for May came down for the second month in a row to 152K from a downwardly revised 188K for April. This is a drop of -23K private-sector jobs month over month, the steepest drop since January of this year. The Services sector reported a respectable +149K in new non-government jobs, but Goods-producing positions only came in at +3K — less than 20% of total private-sector employment growth for the month.
We see this in the sector breakdown from ADP. Trade/Transportation/Utilities led all private-sector industries with +55K jobs created last month, followed by Education/Healthcare at +46K and Construction at +32K. That seems like a reasonable mix until you look at Manufacturing jobs down -20K, balanced somewhat by white-collar private-sector jobs losses in Information Services at -7K and Professional/Business Services -6K. Leisure/Hospitality, which drove the bus for the post-Covid years, reached a diminutive +12K last month.
Large companies (more than 500 employees) in the private sector did most of the hiring: +98K. Medium-sized firms (between 50-499 workers) filled +79K positions last month. Small businesses, which cannot compete with healthcare and stock market investment incentives of the bigger corporations, lost -10K private-sector jobs in May. Those who stayed at their current companies averaged +5.0% wage gains, while job changers stood to gain +7.8% on average. This is the second-straight month down, and a fairly big drop from +9% for job changers in April.
Twelve-month lows in ADP headlines came in November of last year, at +104K new hires. We appear to be headed this direction again, with two-straight down months in private-sector employment, although we’ve been on a (range-bound) ebb and flow throughout 2024 so far. The consensus estimate for Friday’s non-farm payrolls from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from the U.S. is currently +190K. While initial prints among ADP and BLS do not tend to align exactly in real time (it takes a couple months of revisions to hammer this out), ADP’s Chief Economist Nela Richardson suggests we may see a weaker number than 190K for BLS on Friday morning.
After today’s open, we’ll see S&P Services PMI for May. This is expected to match the previous read of 54.8 — well above the 50 threshold determining growth. ISM Services are also out later this morning, expecting to swing back above 50 to 50.7% from 49.4% reported a month ago. We know from today’s ADP figures that Services continue to drive the economy forward. Earlier this week, we saw mixed Manufacturing data, with S&P coming in higher and ISM lower than expected.
Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>