Factors Setting the Tone for Orion's (OESX) Q4 Earnings
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jun 6, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.7% while total revenues inched down 0.7%.
How Are Estimates Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter loss per share has remained unchanged at 8 cents over the past 60 days. The estimated value reflects flat year-over-year growth.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote
The consensus mark for total revenues is pegged at $28.4 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 31.4% from the reported figure of $21.6 million.
Key Factors to Consider
The performance of Orion during the fiscal fourth quarter is likely to have been attributable to the acceleration in contract activity on large LED lighting projects in the government sector and projects secured through energy service companies or ESCO partners. Projects with the company’s largest customer are also expected to have added to the uptrend. Growth in the electrical maintenance services business on the back of a new three-year agreement with Orion's largest customer is likely to have bode well.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Product and Service revenues is pegged at $19.4 million and $9.1 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 25% and 47.6%, respectively.
Meanwhile, the bottom line of the company is expected to showcase flat year-over-year growth. The results are likely to be impacted by inflationary cost pressures related to subcontractor costs and maintenance technician costs on fixed-price contracts. Nonetheless, the rising costs are likely to have been partially offset by increased sales covering fixed costs and escalating volume on higher-margin service projects.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Orion this time around. The company does not have the right combination of the two key elements — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: OESX has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
