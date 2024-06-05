SentinelOne ( S Quick Quote S - Free Report) is bolstering its portfolio and expanding its clientele in the cybersecurity landscape through its recent partnership with Advantage, a leading managed service, networking and security provider in New Zealand. The collaboration between SentinelOne and Advantage aims to transform managed detection and response (MDR) services through the integration of former’s AI security analyst, Purple AI, into Advantages MDR service. This will enable organizations of all sizes to enhance their defense against AI-driven threats through AI-powered solutions. The Advantage Protect MDR Service, now bolstered by SentinelOne’s technology, offers turnkey solutions that provide enterprise-grade protection across endpoints, servers and cloud environments. By harnessing Purple AI's advanced capabilities, Advantage also enhances its security team's proficiency, enabling it to leverage natural language queries and anticipate the next steps in threat mitigation. Strong Portfolio Aids SentinelOne’s Prospect
Image: Bigstock
SentinelOne (S) and Advantage Team Up for Purple AI Integration
SentinelOne (S - Free Report) is bolstering its portfolio and expanding its clientele in the cybersecurity landscape through its recent partnership with Advantage, a leading managed service, networking and security provider in New Zealand.
The collaboration between SentinelOne and Advantage aims to transform managed detection and response (MDR) services through the integration of former’s AI security analyst, Purple AI, into Advantages MDR service. This will enable organizations of all sizes to enhance their defense against AI-driven threats through AI-powered solutions.
The Advantage Protect MDR Service, now bolstered by SentinelOne’s technology, offers turnkey solutions that provide enterprise-grade protection across endpoints, servers and cloud environments.
By harnessing Purple AI's advanced capabilities, Advantage also enhances its security team's proficiency, enabling it to leverage natural language queries and anticipate the next steps in threat mitigation.
SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus
SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote
Strong Portfolio Aids SentinelOne’s Prospect
SentinelOne’s commitment to advancing AI-powered security solutions for enterprises and enhancing defense capabilities against evolving cyber threats is noteworthy.
Strengthening cyber security capabilities will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the cyber security market, which, as per Mordor Intelligence report, is expected to hit $182.84 billion in 2024 and reach $314.28 billion by 2029, indicating a CAGR of 11.44% between 2024 and 2029.
In first-quarter fiscal 2025, revenues amounted to $186.4 million, increasing 40% year over year. The upside can be attributed to the continued adoption of its AI-powered security solutions.
SentinelOne experienced strong momentum among large enterprises, with customers generating Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of more than $100K rose 30% year over year to 1,193 during the fiscal first quarter.
Among SentinelOne’s suite of offerings, its Singularity Cloud solutions remained the company’s fastest-growing solution in first-quarter fiscal 2025.
Expanding clientele has been a key catalyst. S is enhancing its cybersecurity, end-to-end threat detection and automated response solutions through partnerships with Secureworks (SCWX - Free Report) , Chubb (CB - Free Report) and ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) .
SentinelOne is gaining solid momentum across its global go-to-market program on the back of Secureworks collaboration. The program leverages the integration of Secureworks’ Taegis XDR and SentinelOne’s Singularity Complete solution to streamline risk management, enhance threat detection and make advanced cybersecurity solutions more accessible to enterprises.
SentinelOne and Chubb’s collaboration enhanced cyber risk management for U.S. businesses. This partnership extends the company’s cybersecurity solutions to a broader audience through Chubb's extensive network.
The partnership with ServiceNow, aiming to unify security and IT teams for more effective cyberattack responses, remains noteworthy. The SentinelOne App seamlessly syncs threats into ServiceNow Incident Response for security operations and incident response.
SentinelOne’s strong portfolio and partner base are contributing to its growth prospects continuously and driving top-line growth.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues to be $197 million, indicating growth of nearly 32% year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $197 million, suggesting 31.84% growth year over year.
For the fiscal 2025, the company expects total revenues between $808-$815 million, suggesting growth of 31% from fiscal 2024 levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues are pegged at $811.41 million, suggesting a 30.63% surge year over year.
However, persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and restrictive financial conditions are impacting customer buying behavior, which is a headwind.
The stock has declined 37.3% against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 16.3% year to date.