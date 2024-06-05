Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) is continuously riding on its growing generative AI capabilities. Shares of the company have rallied 24.4% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Internet Services industry’s growth of 19.3%. In order to deliver generative AI experience across its products and services, Google is constantly making efforts to power them with its most advanced and powerful large language model (“LLM”), namely Gemini. Reportedly, the company is planning to add a Spotify extension to Gemini in order to deliver an enhanced music streaming experience to Gemini users. This comes right after the recent rollout of YouTube Music Gemini Extension, which enables users to search music and play radio, among others, with the help of an AI chatbot experience. These endeavors are expected to aid Alphabet in gaining momentum in the music streaming space. Growing Generative AI Efforts Aid Prospects
Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Rides on Gemini in Generative AI Game
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) is continuously riding on its growing generative AI capabilities. Shares of the company have rallied 24.4% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Internet Services industry’s growth of 19.3%.
In order to deliver generative AI experience across its products and services, Google is constantly making efforts to power them with its most advanced and powerful large language model (“LLM”), namely Gemini.
Reportedly, the company is planning to add a Spotify extension to Gemini in order to deliver an enhanced music streaming experience to Gemini users.
This comes right after the recent rollout of YouTube Music Gemini Extension, which enables users to search music and play radio, among others, with the help of an AI chatbot experience.
These endeavors are expected to aid Alphabet in gaining momentum in the music streaming space.
Growing Generative AI Efforts Aid Prospects
Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the global generative AI market size is expected to hit $67.2 billion in 2024 and reach $967.7 by 2032, seeing a CAGR of 39.6% between 2024 and 2032.
Alphabet is well-poised to capitalize on the above-mentioned prospect, thanks to its growing generative AI efforts.
Recently, Google upgraded Android Studio's bot with Gemini Pro, which will enable developers to ask coding-related questions. Users will be able to add generative AI-powered features to their apps seamlessly by accessing the Gemini API starter template through Android Studio.
The company also made Gemini 1.5 Pro available in a public preview on Vertex AI.
Google unveiled LearnLM, a family of generative AI models designed for conversational tutoring on various subjects.
Its introduction of the latest additions to the Gemma family of open models, including Gemma 2, the next generation with a 27-billion parameter model, and PaliGemma, the first vision language model for image captioning, labeling and Q&A use cases, remains noteworthy.
Google also introduced various open-source tools to support generative AI projects and infrastructure. The new tools include the likes of MaxDiffusion — a collection of reference implementations of various diffusion models, JetStream — a new engine to run generative AI models, MaxText — a collection of text-generating AI models targeting tensor processing units (TPUs), and NVIDIA’s (NVDA - Free Report) GPUs in the cloud.
Strengthening generative AI capabilities across various products will help Google deliver enhanced user experience, which, in turn, is expected to aid Alphabet’s overall financial performance in the days ahead.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $295.53 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 15.2%. The same for 2024 earnings stands at $7.60 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 31%. The EPS estimate has moved 0.4% north over the past 30 days.
Competitive Scenario
The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s growing generative efforts are making the battle intensified for its peers like Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , which are also flexing muscles to bolster generative AI capabilities.
Microsoft continues to make strong efforts to boost its generative AI capabilities. Its integration of GPT-4 into its search engine Bing and browser Edge to deliver a ChatGPT-like experience to users remains noteworthy.
Microsoft Azure offers the Azure OpenAI Service, which enables the seamless application of LLM and generative AI techniques in various use cases. It recently launched the latest copilot templates on Azure OpenAI Service that allow retailers to build personalized shopping experiences and support store operations.
In addition, Microsoft and OpenAI are reportedly collaborating on an ambitious venture to establish a cutting-edge data center project to address the imperative need for advanced infrastructure to manage generative AI-driven complex data and tasks.
Then again, Amazon’s AWS is riding on Amazon Bedrock, which has provided it with a breakthrough in the generative AI space. Amazon Bedrock offers seamless access to high-performing foundation models from AI companies through an API.
Its latest partnership with NVIDIA to power its portfolio with the generative AI technology is another positive. Per the terms, the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU platform will be available on AWS. This will help speed up inference workloads for resource-intensive, multi-trillion-parameter language models.