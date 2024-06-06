Hibbett, Inc. ( HIBB Quick Quote HIBB - Free Report) posted soft first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and decreased year over year. Results were hurt by a tough athletic footwear and apparel retail market. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 15.8% in the past three months compared with the industry's 11.6% growth. Quarterly Highlights
Hibbett (HIBB) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) posted soft first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and decreased year over year. Results were hurt by a tough athletic footwear and apparel retail market.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 15.8% in the past three months compared with the industry's 11.6% growth.
Quarterly Highlights
Hibbett's adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share dipped 2.6% from the $2.74 reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $2.68 per share.
Net sales dipped 1.8% year over year to $447.2 million. The figure lagged the consensus estimate of $449 million.
Comparable sales declined 5.8% year over year compared with our estimate of a 3.1% drop. Brick-and-mortar comparable sales experienced a 5.8% decrease on a year-over-year basis whereas e-commerce sales demonstrated an increase of 5.8%. E-commerce represented 13.4% of the overall net sales for the 13 weeks ended May 4, 2024, lower than 13.7% witnessed in the 13 weeks ended Apr 29, 2023.
The gross profit rose 4.3% year over year to $160.2 million, which surpassed our estimate of $154.3 million. Meanwhile, the gross margin expanded 210 basis points (bps) to 35.8% on increased average product margin, which was roughly 195 bps. Other favorable gross margin drivers included freight and shipping costs of about 50 bps, logistics expenses of 15 bps and a 10-bps improvement in shrink. However, this was offset by deleveraged store occupancy costs of roughly 60 bps.
Operating income was $41.3 million, down 10% year over year. The metric came below our estimate of $42.2 million. Meanwhile, the operating margin contracted 90 bps to 9.2%.
Store operating, selling and administrative (expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased 260 bps to 23.7% due to the inflationary impacts on wages, benefits, and goods and services along with lower year-over-year sales volume.
Other Financials
As of May 4, Hibbett had $28.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $7.5 million of outstanding debt on its $160 million unsecured line of credit. In the fiscal first quarter, the company paid a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per outstanding common share that resulted in a cash outlay of $2.9 million.
Store Update
In the fiscal first quarter, the company opened six stores while closing six. As of May 4, it had 1,169 stores across 36 states.
