TIPS ETF (VTIP) Hits New 52-Week High

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 3.53% from its 52-week low price of $46.70/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

VTIP in Focus

The underlying Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 0-5 Year Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that includes all inflation-protected public obligations issued by the U.S. Treasury with remaining maturities of less than 5 years. The product charges 4 bps in annual fees (see: all Inflation-Protected Bond ETFs).

Why the Move?

The TIPS segment has been an area to watch lately, given the recent uptrend in inflation. While inflation has eased over the past year, it has failed to show further progress. Inflationary pressure in the United States gained pace in the month of April pushing back market bets of a rate cut this year.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VTIP has a Medium risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 2.40, which gives cues of a further rally.


