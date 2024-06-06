We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
United Airlines (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reached $52.91, with a +1.09% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 0.66% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 2.76% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.35% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of United Airlines in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.02, reflecting a 20.08% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.31 billion, up 8% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.93 per share and a revenue of $57.83 billion, representing changes of -1.19% and +7.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. United Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, United Airlines is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.12.
We can also see that UAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.