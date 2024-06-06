Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Couchbase (BASE) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2024, Couchbase, Inc. (BASE - Free Report) reported revenue of $51.33 million, up 25.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.10, compared to -$0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.52 million, representing a surprise of +5.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Couchbase performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $207.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $208.10 million.
  • Revenue- Total subscription revenue: $49.04 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%.
  • Revenue- Services: $2.29 million compared to the $2.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Couchbase here>>>

Shares of Couchbase have returned -18.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise