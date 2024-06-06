Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) is an automotive seating supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 60 days.

California BanCorp (CALB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE - Free Report) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) - free report >>

Adient (ADNT) - free report >>

California Bank of Commerce (CALB) - free report >>

Published in

reit