3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns
Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks while seeking returns at a lower level of risk may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small-caps and are thus safer. Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large cap. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.
Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., BNY Mellon Income Stock (MPISX - Free Report) , Northern Large Cap Core (NOLCX - Free Report) and Elfun Trusts (ELFNX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
BNY Mellon Income Stock fund invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying stocks, emphasizing value and growth characteristics. MPISX advisors prefer to invest in convertible bonds, preferred stocks, fixed-income securities, American Depositary Receipts and money market instruments.
BNY Mellon Income Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10%. As of the end of February 2024, MPISX had 52 issues and invested 4.7% of its net assets in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Northern Large Cap Core fund invests most of its net assets in a broadly diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign large-cap companies that are traded in the United States. NOLCX advisors consider large-cap companies as those with market capital within the range of the companies listed on the Russell 1000 Index.
Northern Large Cap Core has three-year annualized returns of 9.2%. Michael R. Hunstad has been one of the fund managers of NOLCX since July 2019.
Elfun Trusts fund seeks long-term growth of capital and future income rather than current income. ELFNX invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies.
Elfun Trusts has three-year annualized returns of 9%. ELFNX has an expense ratio of 0.18%
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.
