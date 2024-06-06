Eni's (E) Versalis and Crocco Team Up for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Eni SpA’s ( E Quick Quote E - Free Report) chemical subsidiary, Versalis, teamed up with Crocco, a leading flexible packaging company, to produce innovative food packaging film. This collaboration is aimed at creating packaging materials from Balance, a Versalis product, including raw materials derived from the recycling of post-consumer plastics. This initiative is targeted toward large-scale retail markets, promoting mass production of sustainable food packaging.
The new packaging, which would be designed for food contact, is expected to maintain the essential technical performance and health properties, thanks to the use of chemically recycled materials. This method aligns with Versalis’ commitment to circular economy principles, offering a significant reduction in the reliance on virgin resources. Chemical recycling regenerates plastics to a near-virgin state, ensuring they meet the stringent purity and safety standards required for food-related applications.
Adriano Alfani, CEO of Versalis, stressed the significance of circularity within the company’s strategy. He highlighted Versalis’ commitment to advancing technologies in mechanical and chemical polymer recycling. Alfani noted that diversifying raw materials enables Versalis to provide low-carbon solutions, fostering sustainable resource utilization. He also credited collaborations like the one with Crocco for driving innovation in this field.
Renato Zelcher, CEO of Crocco, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the innovation. He noted that this new technology marks a crucial step toward expanding the circular economy within the highly regulated food industry. Zelcher expressed pride in initiating this Made in Italy supply-chain partnership with Versalis.
This collaboration represents a significant step toward sustainable packaging solutions. By integrating chemical recycling into their production processes, Versalis and Crocco are setting a new standard for resource efficiency and sustainability in the food packaging sector.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
E currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock Inc. ( AROC Quick Quote AROC - Free Report) , SM Energy Company ( SM Quick Quote SM - Free Report) and Sunoco LP ( SUN Quick Quote SUN - Free Report) . While Archrock and SM Energy currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Sunoco carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.07. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.
SM Energy is set to expand its oil-centered operations in the coming years, with an increasing focus on crude oil, especially in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions. The company’s attractive oil and gas investments should create long-term value for shareholders.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $6.63. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.
Sunoco is a leading wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, boasting a vast distribution network spanning 40 states. With long-term contracts servicing more than 10,000 convenience stores, it distributes over 10 fuel brands, ensuring a stable revenue stream. SUN currently has a Value Score of A.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings per unit is pegged at $5.15 and $4.48, respectively. The partnership has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past seven days.
