We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Oracle (ORCL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Revenues are expected to be $14.56 billion, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Oracle metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license' at $2.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hardware' should arrive at $790.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services' of $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Cloud services and license support' will reach $11.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.7%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' reaching $9.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' stands at $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will likely reach $3.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Oracle here>>>
Over the past month, Oracle shares have recorded returns of +4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORCL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>