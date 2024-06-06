We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lam Research (LRCX) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. LRCX recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.
Over the past four weeks, LRCX has gained 6.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LRCX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 10 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors should think about putting LRCX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.