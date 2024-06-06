Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Valero (VLO) Stock Now

Read MoreHide Full Article

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) stands out as a premier oil refining company. Year to date, the company has gained 20.2%, outpacing the 4.1% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

Valero, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is a best-in-class oil refiner involved in the production of fuels and products that can meet the demands of modern life. Its refineries are located across the United States, Canada and the U.K. A total of 15 petroleum refineries, wherein Valero has ownership interests, have a combined throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels per day.

The Renewable Diesel business segment of the firm comprises Diamond Green Diesel (“DGD”) — a joint venture between Darling Ingredients Inc. and Valero. DGD is a leading renewable fuel producer in North America. Low-carbon fuel policies across the globe are primarily aiding the demand for renewable diesel, therefore driving Valero’s Renewable Diesel business unit.

Valero boasts that its premium refining operations are resilient, even when the business operating environment is carbon-constrained. Its refining business has the capabilities to generate handsome cashflows that will allow it to return capital to shareholders and back growth projects.

Risks

However, being a premium refiner, the firm’s input costs are highly fluctuating, given the volatile pricing scenario of crude oil.

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked energy companies include Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) , ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP - Free Report) and Vista Energy SAB de CV (VIST - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.    

Sunoco, the leading independent fuel distributor in the United States, has a stable business model and relatively lower exposure to commodity price volatility. This is because the partnership distributes fuel to branded distributors under long-term contracts. 

The business scenario for ProPetro Holding is bright, given the current favorable oilfield service demand. Thus, it secures handsome cashflows as it is a leading provider of pressure pumping and other complementary services. For 2024 and 2025, ProPetro Holding has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days.

Vista Energy, a leading exploration and production company, has a significant presence in Vaca Muerta, a highly productive shale oil and gas play outside of North America. The company has set an ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2026.


Unique Zacks Analysis of Your Chosen Ticker


Pick one free report - opportunity may be withdrawn at any time


Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) - $25 value - yours FREE >>

Sunoco LP (SUN) - $25 value - yours FREE >>

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) - $25 value - yours FREE >>

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) - $25 value - yours FREE >>

Published in

oil-energy