Semtech (SMTC) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y

Semtech Corporation’s (SMTC - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 6 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of the break-even point. The bottom line increased 50% year over year.

Net sales of $206.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200.2 million. The figure decreased 12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Softness in the IoT Systems and Connectivity segments was a major concern. Sluggishness in the industrial end-market was a negative.

Nevertheless, growing momentum in the Signal Integrity, and Analog Mixed Signal & Wireless product lines remained a plus. Improving performances in the infrastructure and consumer markets were tailwinds.

Shares of Semtech have gained 76.5% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the industry’s growth of 13.1%.

Revenues by End Market

Sales from the infrastructure market were $55.98 million (27.1% of net sales), exhibiting year-over-year growth of 43.5%. The figure surpassed the consensus mark of $48.8 million.

Sales from the industrial market were $115.6 million (56.1% of net sales), down 34.3% from the prior-year period. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $119 million.

Sales from the high-end consumer market were $34.54 million (16.8% of net sales), increasing 59.9% year over year. The figure topped the consensus mark of $32.06 million.

Revenues by Product Lines

Signal Integrity (28.3% of net sales) sales were $58.3 million in the reported quarter, up 42.6% year over year.

Analog Mixed Signal & Wireless (36.6% of net sales) sales were $75.3 million, up 26.4% from the prior-year quarter.

IoT Systems and Connectivity (35.1% of net sales) sales were $72.5 million, decreasing 46.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Operating Results

The non-GAAP gross margin of 49.8% expanded 130 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses for the fiscal first quarter decreased 15.7% to $38.9 million from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted product development and engineering expenses fell 17.4% from the year-ago quarter to $38.4 million.

The non-GAAP operating margin of 12.2% expanded 290 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 28, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $126.8 million, down from $128.6 million as of Jan 28, 2024.

Account receivables for first-quarter fiscal 2024 were $153.9 million, up from $134.3 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024.

The long-term debt was $1.373 billion compared with $1.371 billion in the previous quarter.

In the reported quarter, the company used $89,000 of cash in operations against $13.9 million of cash generated from operations in the previous quarter. The free cash flow in the fiscal first quarter was an outflow of $1.42 million.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2025, management expects net sales of $212 million (+/- $5 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $210.68 million.

The non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 50% (+/- 50 bps). The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 13.4% (+/- 90 bps).

The non-GAAP-based earnings per share is expected to be 9 cents (+/- 3 cents). The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 10 cents per share.

