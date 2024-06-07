We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackBerry (BB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.81, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.
The the stock of cybersecurity software and services company has fallen by 2.45% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 166.67%.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $615 million. These totals would mark changes of -160% and -25.99%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.